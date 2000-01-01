Reinet Investments SCA (EURONEXT:REINA)
- Market Cap€3.021bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:REINA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINLU0383812293
Company Profile
Reinet Investments SCA is a closed-end, specialized investment fund. It focuses on investing in a wide range of asset classes, including listed and unlisted equities, bonds, real estate and derivative instruments to achieve long-term capital growth.