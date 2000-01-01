Reinet Investments SCA (EURONEXT:REINA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - REINA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - REINA

  • Market Cap€3.021bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:REINA
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINLU0383812293

Company Profile

Reinet Investments SCA is a closed-end, specialized investment fund. It focuses on investing in a wide range of asset classes, including listed and unlisted equities, bonds, real estate and derivative instruments to achieve long-term capital growth.

Latest REINA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .