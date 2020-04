Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America Inc is an insurance holding company with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. The core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's operations are divided into traditional and nontraditional businesses. Traditional reinsurance includes individual and group life and health, disability, and critical illness reinsurance. Nontraditional reinsurance includes longevity reinsurance, asset-intensive reinsurance, and financial reinsurance.