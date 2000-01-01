Company Profile

Reitmans (Canada) Ltd is an apparel retailer based in Canada. Its main business is the sale of ladies' specialty apparel to consumers through its retail banners such as including Reitmans, which is a women's apparel specialty chain and fashion brand, Penningtons, RW & CO., which offers fashions for both men and women, Addition Elle, Thyme Maternity, which offers a complete line of nursing fashions and accessories and Hyba. These brands are sold at their respective stores located in malls and retail power centers across Canada. The company also offers e-commerce Website shopping for all its banners.Reitmans (Canada) Ltd is a retailer of varied types of apparels. It manages apparel stores under the Reitman, Penningtons, RW & CO , Addition Elle, Thyme Maternity and Hyba brands.