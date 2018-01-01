Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI)

Reliance Global Group Inc

North American company

Financial Services

Insurance Brokers

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Reliance Global Group Inc operates as a holding company with diversified interests in the insurance and real estate markets. The company is focused on acquiring growing, cash flow positive insurance agencies. Within the real estate segment, the firm is involved in acquiring, owning, leasing, managing, and redeveloping multifamily residential properties throughout the U.S. for risk-adjusted returns. It generates revenue in the form of commission.Ethos Media Network Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the acquisition, development, production and distribution of television and multi-media programming content.

US75946W2070

USD

