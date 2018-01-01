Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ:RELI) Share Price

Company Profile

Reliance Global Group Inc operates as a holding company with diversified interests in the insurance and real estate markets. The company is focused on acquiring growing, cash flow positive insurance agencies. Within the real estate segment, the firm is involved in acquiring, owning, leasing, managing, and redeveloping multifamily residential properties throughout the U.S. for risk-adjusted returns. It generates revenue in the form of commission.Ethos Media Network Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the acquisition, development, production and distribution of television and multi-media programming content.