Company Profile

Reliance Industries Ltd is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and communications. Refining and marketing deliver the greatest portion of revenue among the various segments. Located in west India, Reliance's refineries produce a range of petroleum products that find use as fuel variants, feedstock, and fuel for power and cement plants. Fuels produced in refineries are exported to several countries and can be processed into any grade of gasoline or diesel. The refining and marketing business also includes thousands of petroleum retail outlets and a subsidiary that markets in several African countries.