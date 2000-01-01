Company Profile

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, or RInfra, is an Indian company operating in the country's utilities and infrastructure sectors. The company segments its activities into Power, Infrastructure, Cement, and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) businesses. Most of Reliance Infrastructure's revenue is derived from electricity sales and transmission charges issued by its Power division. This unit is involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of energy in India. RInfra's Power Business utilizes thermal power plants that operate on natural gas and coal to then distribute electricity to major urban markets, such as Mumbai and Delhi. The company's EPC division also generates substantial income through contracts with entities in India's power and roads sectors.Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of electrical power at various locations. It supplies power to residential, industrial, commercial and other consumers.