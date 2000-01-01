Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum is the largest metal service center in the United States, providing metal processing and inventory management services for carbon and stainless steel, aluminum, and alloys. The company provides over 100,000 product types to more than 125,000 customers. Reliance predominantly supplies the nonresidential construction, automotive, aerospace, energy, transportation, and heavy equipment end markets.Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is engaged in providing metal processing and inventory management services for carbon and stainless steel, aluminum, alloys, brass and copper, and titanium.