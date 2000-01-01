RELX (LSE:REL)
- Market Cap£36.714bn
- SymbolLSE:REL
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorPublishing
- ISINGB00B2B0DG97
RELX PLC is an information content provider in the United Kingdom. Its published content is used by various organisations such as scientific, technical, and medical. The company generates its revenue from Scientific, Technical and Medical segment.