REM Group (Holdings) Ltd (SEHK:1750)
Company Profile
REM Group (Holdings) Ltd is a manufacturer and supplier of electrical power distribution and control devices, including Low Voltage Switchboard (LV), Motor Control Centre (MCC) and Local Motor Control Panel (LMCP) in Hong Kong, Macau and PRC.