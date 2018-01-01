Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY)

Remitly Global Inc provides integrated financial services to immigrants, including helping customers send money internationally in a quick, reliable, and more cost-effective manner by leveraging digital channels. It supports cross-border transmissions across the globe. Its revenue is generated on transaction fees charged to customers and foreign exchange spreads between the foreign exchange rate offered to customers and the foreign exchange rate on the company's currency purchases.

