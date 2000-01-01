Remote Monitored Systems (LSE:RMS)
- Market Cap£1.830m
- SymbolLSE:RMS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- ISINGB00BFX0ZN92
Strat Aero PLC provides aviation management and consultancy services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and selling of training programmes and software in the aviation industry.