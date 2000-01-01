Remote Monitored Systems (LSE:RMS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RMS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RMS

  • Market Cap£1.830m
  • SymbolLSE:RMS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BFX0ZN92

Company Profile

Strat Aero PLC provides aviation management and consultancy services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and selling of training programmes and software in the aviation industry.

Latest RMS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

RMS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .