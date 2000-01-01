Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau produces and sells cognac, liqueurs, and spirits worldwide. Cognac sales generate most of the company's revenue, with brands including Remy Martin and Louis XIII. Most of the company's cognac sales are in the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. Liqueurs and spirits generate the remaining revenue with brands including Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St. Remy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte and Octomore, Passoa, and The Botanist. Most of the company's liqueurs and spirits sales are in the Americas and Europe, Middle East, Africa regions.Rémy Cointreau produces and sells cognac, liqueurs, and spirits worldwide. The company offers brands such as Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St. Remy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte and Octomore, Passoa, and The Botanist across the world.