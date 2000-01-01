Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd provides reinsurance and insurance solutions and related services. The company's core products include property catastrophe and specialty reinsurance risks. Revenue is primarily derived from three sources: net premiums earned from the insurance and insurance products sold; net investment income from the investment of capital funds and cash; and other income from the company's joint ventures, advisory services, and other items. The reportable segments of the company are property, and casualty and specialty.RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is a provider of insurance products. Its portfolio encompasses property catastrophe and specialty reinsurance risks.