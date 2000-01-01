Renalytix ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Company Profile
Renalytix PLC is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The company's lead product is KidneyIntelX which is being designed to make improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery.