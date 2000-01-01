Company Profile

Renault possesses a global alliance of automotive manufacturing, financing, and sales operations. The company's alliance partners consist of AvtoVAZ (61.09%), Dacia (99.4%), Nissan (43.7%), Renault Samsung Motors (80.0%), Mitsubishi (Nissan owns 34%) and Daimler (3.1%, 1.55% owned by each of Renault and Nissan). Total 2019 Renault-Nissan alliance sales volume (excluding Daimler) of 10.2 million vehicles makes the alliance the third largest light-vehicle group in the world, behind Volkswagen at 11.0 million and Toyota at 10.7 million vehicles sold.Renault SA is an automobile manufacturer that also provides financing, insurance and sales operations. It offers commercial cars, electric cars and passengers cars, among others. It operates through Mitsubishi Motors Corp.