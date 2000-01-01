Renegade Exploration Ltd (ASX:RNX)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RNX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RNX

  • Market CapAUD1.430m
  • SymbolASX:RNX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000009839

Company Profile

Renegade Exploration Ltd is a minerals exploration & development company exploring zinc, lead & base metals. Its projects include Yandal East Gold Project, Yukon Base Metal Project, McCleery Copper-Cobalt Project among others.

Latest RNX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .