Renergen Ltd Chess Depository Interest (ASX:RLT)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RLT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RLT

  • Market CapAUD110.730m
  • SymbolASX:RLT
  • IndustryUnknown
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000046732

Company Profile

Renergen Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company and focused on the alternative and renewable energy sectors in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Latest RLT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .