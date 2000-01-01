ReneSola Ltd ADR (NYSE:SOL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SOL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SOL

  • Market Cap$69.750m
  • SymbolNYSE:SOL
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSolar
  • Currency
  • ISINUS75971T3014

Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd is engaged in the business including the sale of project SPVs or development and sale of solar power projects as a developer and the sale of electricity generated by the solar power projects operated as an IPP.

Latest SOL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .