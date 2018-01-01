ReNew Energy Global Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:RNW) Share Price

Interactive Investor
ReNew Energy Global Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Ordinary Shares - Class A

ReNew Energy Global PLC, through its subsidiary operates as a renewable energy IPP, contributing to India's energy transition journey (Independent Power Producer). It has utility-scale wind and solar energy projects as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers while helping reduce India's carbon footprint.

