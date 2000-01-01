Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

North American company
  • Market Cap$977.220m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:REGI
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
  • ISINUS75972A3014

Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group Inc (REG) is a producer of biofuels. It is engaged in providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products, and services. REG generates most of its revenue from the United States of America.

Latest REGI news

