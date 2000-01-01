Company Profile

Renewi PLC is a waste-to-product company providing services such as collection, recycling, and treatment of commercial waste, reprocessing and recycling of contaminated soil and materials. The company's segment includes Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, Municipal and Group central services. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Waste segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Netherlands and also has a presence in Belgium, UK, France, and Other Countries.Renewi PLC is engaged in collection and treatment of commercial waste, industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste and operation of waste management facilities among other services.