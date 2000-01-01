Renishaw (LSE:RSW)

Company Info - RSW

  • Market Cap£2.187bn
  • SymbolLSE:RSW
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0007323586

Company Profile

Renishaw PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that operates in the measurement and healthcare markets. Its products include precision measurement and process control equipment such as machine tool probes, calibration and optimization equipment, and gauging systems; position and motion control equipment such as optical, laser, and magnetic encoders; healthcare equipment for spectroscopy and interferometry; and 3D printing and rapid prototyping equipment. Its products also serve automotive, aerospace, agriculture, and construction markets.Renishaw PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that designs, manufactures and sells precision metrology and inspection equipment together with products for the healthcare sector. It operates in metrology and healthcare products segment.

