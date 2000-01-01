Company Profile

Reno de Medici SPA is an Italy-based manufacturer of cardboard. It is engaged in the production and distribution of carton board made from recycled fibers. The company primarily offers coated recycled carton-board for use in packaging and binding applications. Geographically all the production activity of the firm is functioned through the region of Italy, Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates through three segments: White Lined Chipboard, Folding Box Board, and OG -UD - UT. The firm derives majority revenue from White Lined Chipboard segment.Reno de Medici SPA produces and distributes cartonboard made from recycled fibers. It offers coated recycled cartonboard for use in packaging and binding applications.