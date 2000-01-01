Company Profile

Renold PLC is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of industrial conveyor chains and other machine components. The company's operating segments include The Chain and The Torque Transmission. Chain segment manufactures and sells power transmission and conveyor chain. It generates maximum revenue from the Chain segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Rest of Europe, Australasia, China, India, and Other countries. The company serves agriculture, forestry and fishing, construction machinery, energy, environmental, food and drink, mining and quarrying and transportation sectors.Renold PLC is an international group engaged in the manufacturing of machinery related components, primarily conveyor chains and couplings. Its products are used in theme park rides, cement mills, agricultural machinery, and mining, among others.