Renovacor Inc (AMEX:RCOR) Share Price

RCOR
Renovacor Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Healthcare
Right Arrow 2
Biotechnology
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASE
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Renovacor Inc is a preclinical stage gene therapy company developing a pipeline of innovative and proprietary AAV-based gene therapies for BAG3 gene mutation-associated diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Its therapeutic focus is on cardiovascular disease, with a lead program in BAG3 mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy.
Symbol
AMEX:RCOR
ISIN
US75989E1064
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest RCOR News