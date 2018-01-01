Renovacor Inc (AMEX:RCOR) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Renovacor Inc

Renovacor Inc

North American company

Healthcare

Biotechnology

Company Profile

Renovacor Inc is a preclinical stage gene therapy company developing a pipeline of innovative and proprietary AAV-based gene therapies for BAG3 gene mutation-associated diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Its therapeutic focus is on cardiovascular disease, with a lead program in BAG3 mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy.

