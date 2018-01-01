Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO) Share Price

RENO
Renovare Environmental Inc
North American company
Industrials
Pollution & Treatment Controls
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Renovare Environmental Inc, formerly BioHiTech Global Inc is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Its technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, the solution lowers the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage.BioHiTech Global Inc is a green technology company providing data-driven solution for food waste removal. It offers solutions including Eco-Safe Digester eliminating food waste on-site, & BioHitech Cloud providing access to waste data.
