RenoWorks Software Inc is a Canada-based software company. RenoWorks develops and sells digital home imaging software and web solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. The company receives maximum revenue from the licensing and hosting. It serves manufacturers, contractors, retailers, marketers, homeowners, and builders.