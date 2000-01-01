Rent-A-Center Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center offers rent-to-own purchasing options for appliances, computers, smartphones, furniture, and related items. Customers make rental payments with the option to own the product after completing rent-to-own agreements. The company's operating segments are Rent-a-Center business, which includes company-owned stores and online platform; preferred lease, which provides lease-to-own options through third-party retailers; Mexico, which includes company-owned stores in Mexico; and franchising, which sells rental merchandise to intermediate franchisees for royalties and startup fees. The majority of revenue comes from repeat customers in the Rent-a-Center business segment of the U.S.Rent-A-Center Inc is prevalent in the rental business in North America. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers and smartphones.