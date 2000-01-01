Rent-A-Center Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RCII)

North American company
Market Info - RCII

Company Info - RCII

  • Market Cap$2.689bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:RCII
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS76009N1000

Company Profile

Rent-A-Center offers rent-to-own purchasing options for appliances, computers, smartphones, furniture, and related items. Customers make rental payments with the option to own the product after completing rent-to-own agreements. The company's operating segments are Rent-a-Center business, which includes company-owned stores and online platform; preferred lease, which provides lease-to-own options through third-party retailers; Mexico, which includes company-owned stores in Mexico; and franchising, which sells rental merchandise to intermediate franchisees for royalties and startup fees. The majority of revenue comes from repeat customers in the Rent-a-Center business segment of the U.S.Rent-A-Center Inc is prevalent in the rental business in North America. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers and smartphones.

