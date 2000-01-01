Company Profile

Rent-A-Center Inc is an American company that offers rent-to-own options for products such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture, and accessories. Customers make weekly, semimonthly, or monthly payments with the option to acquire the product after continuously renewed rental purchase agreements. Its business segments are Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.Rent-A-Center Inc is prevalent in the rental business in North America. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers and smartphones.