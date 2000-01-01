Renta 4 Banco SA (XMAD:R4)

European company
Market Info - R4

Company Info - R4

  • Market Cap€271.860m
  • SymbolXMAD:R4
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINES0173358039

Company Profile

Renta 4 Banco SA provides wealth management, brokerage services, and corporate advisory services through a network of branches, agents, and subsidiaries and is offered to individuals and financial intermediaries and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Latest R4 news

