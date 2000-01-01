Company Profile

Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA is engaged in the acquisition, added-value transformation and sale of real estate properties. The Group divides its activities into two business units: Transaction management and Asset management. Transaction Management is further divided into Property sales, Real estate project management, Provision of asset management services, and Rent revenue. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Property sales.Renta Corporacion Real Estate SA is engaged in the acquisition, added-value transformation and sale of real estate properties. It is present in Europe, in Barcelona, Berlin, London, Madrid and Paris.