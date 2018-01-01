RentGuarantor Holdings (AQUIS:RGG) Share Price

RGG
RentGuarantor Holdings
UK company
Real Estate
Real Estate Services
Company Profile
RentGuarantor Holdings PLC provides a rent guarantee service to tenants wishing to rent property in the UK. The rent guarantee service is an online service where applications can be managed on a secure and bespoke digital platform designed and built by RentGuarantor. The company supplies its service to the whole of market-students, employed, and people on benefits including Universal Credit.
