Rentian Technology Holdings Ltd (SEHK:885)

APAC company
Company Info - 885

  • Market CapHKD132.270m
  • SymbolSEHK:885
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7507M1078

Company Profile

Rentian Technology Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong based holding company engaged in internet of things (IOT) businesses. It operates in two segments namely Investing Segment and IOT & related businesses.

