Company Profile

Rentokil Initial provides a wide range of pest control and hygiene services. Pest control, the major business by revenue, prevents and protects against common pests in sectors such as hospitality, retail, offices, healthcare, and education. The hygiene segment offers products in services to keep businesses and washrooms clean and safe. The protect and enhance segment provides plants to protect against dampness, woodworm, and related conditions. Rentokil Initial operates globally, with most revenue coming from North America, Europe, and Latin America.Rentokil Initial PLC is engaged in providing route-based services which protect people and enhance lives. Its services include pest control, hygiene, workwear and other smaller specialist services including plants, medical services and specialist hygiene.