Company Profile

Rentokil Initial PLC is a provider of pest control and hygiene services. The major business by revenue, pest control, offers its services to commercial sectors, such as nonfood sectors, food processing, food service, and food retail sectors, as well as residential sectors. Hygiene segment, which minimizes the risk of exposure to bacteria and micro-organisms, supply and maintenance of workwear and personal protective equipment in Europe and offers landscaping services. Protect & Enhance segment includes Ambius and Property Care business and includes work such as Christmas installations (trees and decorations), woodworm treatment and damp-proofing. Rentokil Initial's end markets by revenue are Europe and North America.Rentokil Initial PLC is engaged in providing route-based services which protect people and enhance lives. Its services include pest control, hygiene, workwear and other smaller specialist services including plants, medical services and specialist hygiene.