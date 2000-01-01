Renu Energy Ltd (ASX:RNE)

APAC company
Market Info - RNE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RNE

  • Market CapAUD2.770m
  • SymbolASX:RNE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000RNE2

Company Profile

Renu Energy Ltd is an independent power producer which delivers clean energy products and services. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains renewable energy assets.

