Renu Energy Ltd (ASX:RNE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RNE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RNE
- Market CapAUD2.770m
- SymbolASX:RNE
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
- Currency
- ISINAU000000RNE2
Company Profile
Renu Energy Ltd is an independent power producer which delivers clean energy products and services. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains renewable energy assets.