Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The company use its proprietary, genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Using its SNIPRx platform, it is developing pipeline of SL product candidates, including its product candidate, RP-3500, an oral small molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations.