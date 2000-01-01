Company Profile

Repligen Corp is a global life sciences company. It develops and commercializes innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies and flexibility in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The company's customers include life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen markets its products globally through a direct commercial organization in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, as well as through strategic partners in select markets. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.