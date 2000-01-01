Repsol SA (XETRA:REP)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - REP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - REP

  • Market Cap€12.685bn
  • SymbolXETRA:REP
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Integrated
  • Currency
  • ISINES0173516115

Company Profile

Repsol is a Spanish integrated oil and gas firm. In 2019, production was 709,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (36% liquids), and proven reserves stood at 2.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (29% oil). It also operates a downstream segment with refining capacity of 1.0 million barrels a day.Repsol SA is engaged in the oil & gas industry. Its key activities include exploration, refining and transportation of crude oil and natural gas.

Latest REP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .