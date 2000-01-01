Repsol SA (XETRA:REP)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - REP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - REP
- Market Cap€12.685bn
- SymbolXETRA:REP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Integrated
- Currency
- ISINES0173516115
Company Profile
Repsol is a Spanish integrated oil and gas firm. In 2019, production was 709,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (36% liquids), and proven reserves stood at 2.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (29% oil). It also operates a downstream segment with refining capacity of 1.0 million barrels a day.Repsol SA is engaged in the oil & gas industry. Its key activities include exploration, refining and transportation of crude oil and natural gas.