Company Profile

Repsol is a Spanish integrated oil and gas firm. In 2019, production was 709,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (36% liquids), and proven reserves stood at 2.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (29% oil). It also operates a downstream segment with refining capacity of 1.0 million barrels a day.Repsol SA is engaged in the oil & gas industry. Its key activities include exploration, refining and transportation of crude oil and natural gas.