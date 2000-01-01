Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp Inc is an American state-chartered bank. It is principally a holding company for Republic First Bank. The bank offers a range of credit and depository banking products and services, such as consumer and commercial deposit accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, automobile loans, mortgages, and other products. It operates in the reportable segment of Community banking.Republic First Bancorp Inc through its subsidiary offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, executives, professionals and professional organizations.