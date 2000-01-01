Republic Healthcare Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8357)

APAC company
Market Info - 8357

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8357

  • Market CapHKD265.200m
  • SymbolSEHK:8357
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7516A1022

Company Profile

Republic Healthcare Ltd is a healthcare services provider. It provides treatment solutions for common medical conditions, with a focus on sexual health and infectious diseases. It offers consultation, medical investigation and treatment services.

