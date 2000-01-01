Company Profile

Republic Services ranks as the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 195 active landfills and more than 200 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation (about 10% of revenue) in North America.Republic Services Inc is the provider of solid waste management services in the United States. In addition, the company operates landfill gas-to-energy projects, as well as an exploration and production waste business.