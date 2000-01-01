Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG)
North American company
- Market Cap$28.851bn
- SymbolNYSE:RSG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorWaste Management
- Currency
- ISINUS7607591002
Company Profile
Republic Services ranks as the second- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 189 active landfills and more than 200 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs a sizable recycling operation North America.Republic Services Inc is the provider of solid waste management services in the United States. In addition, the company operates landfill gas-to-energy projects, as well as an exploration and production waste business.