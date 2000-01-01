RE&S Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:1G1)

APAC company
  • Market CapSGD54.870m
  • SymbolSGX:1G1
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1EA3000005

Company Profile

RE&S Holdings Ltd is an owner and operator of Food and Beverage (F&B) Outlets. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and dining experiences. Its segments include Full-Service Restaurants; and Quick-Service Restaurants, Convenience and Others.

