RESA Group Ltd (ASX:TI1)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TI1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TI1
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:TI1
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINAU0000075269
Company Profile
Tombador Iron Ltd, formerly RESA Group Ltd is seeking new business opportunities and acquisitions.iBuyNew Group Ltd is a technology investment company. It owns and operates iBuyNew.com.au and Nyko Property.