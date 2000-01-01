Resaas Services Inc (TSX:RSS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RSS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RSS

  • Market CapCAD14.230m
  • SymbolTSX:RSS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA76083V1013

Company Profile

Resaas Services Inc is a cloud-based and blockchain-backed technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

Latest RSS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .