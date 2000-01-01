Company Profile

Research Frontiers Inc is engaged in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light. The company develops and licenses its patented suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to other companies that manufacture and/or market the: (i) SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, (ii) light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, (iii) the light-control panels made by laminating the film, (iv) electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, or (v) lamination services for, and the end-products.Research Frontiers Inc develops and licenses its patented suspended particle device light-control technology to other companies that manufacture and market either the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion.