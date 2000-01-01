Company Profile

Research Solutions Inc is a holding company. The company provides a cloud-based SaaS research intelligence platform consisting of proprietary software and Internet-based interfaces. Its platform also allows customers to find and download digital versions of STM articles. Platforms and Transactions are packaged as a single solution that enables life science and other research-intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities. The company platform allows customers to initiate orders, manage transactions, automate authentication, obtain reports, and connect seamlessly to corporate intranets.