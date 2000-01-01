Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RSLS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RSLS

  • Market Cap$0.820m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:RSLS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS7611235042

Company Profile

Reshape Lifesciences Inc is a medical device company. The company is focused on the design and development of devices which use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases and other gastrointestinal disorders.

Latest RSLS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .