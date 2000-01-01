Resilux NV/SA (EURONEXT:RES)
European company
This share can be held in
Company Info - RES
- Market Cap€268.750m
- SymbolEURONEXT:RES
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINBE0003707214
Company Profile
Resilux NV manufactures and sells polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging in the form of preforms and bottles worldwide. The company's preforms and bottles are used for the packaging of water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchups, pharmaceuticals, detergents, milk, beer, wine, and fruit juices. It also offers wide mouth jars, packaging foils, and blister packs. In addition, the company provides in-house, wall-to-wall, and satellite blowing services. It offers preforms and bottles for various end markets, including food, drinks, and non-food markets.Resilux NV manufactures and sells polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging in the form of preforms and bottles worldwide.